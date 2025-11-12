Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) Issues Earnings Results

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $63.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.83 million. Quest Resource had a negative return on equity of 12.61% and a negative net margin of 8.89%.

Quest Resource Stock Performance

Quest Resource stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.51. 12,411 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,845. Quest Resource has a 52-week low of $1.11 and a 52-week high of $7.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.50 and its 200 day moving average is $1.89. The stock has a market cap of $31.28 million, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 0.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quest Resource

In other Quest Resource news, Director Robert J. Lipstein purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.70 per share, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 37,500 shares in the company, valued at $63,750. This represents a 66.67% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Barry M. Kitt acquired 62,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.36 per share, with a total value of $85,499.12. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 2,692,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,661,457.28. This represents a 2.39% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 235,991 shares of company stock valued at $320,678. 22.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quest Resource

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Resource in the second quarter valued at about $405,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Quest Resource in the second quarter valued at about $125,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Quest Resource by 22.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 9,647 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Resource during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Quest Resource by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 4,104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Quest Resource in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded Quest Resource from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Northland Securities downgraded Quest Resource from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $2.25 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Wall Street Zen cut Quest Resource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 3rd. Finally, Northland Capmk lowered Quest Resource from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Quest Resource presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $2.25.

Quest Resource Company Profile

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. The company provides disposal and recycling services for motor oil and automotive lubricants, oil filters, scrap tires, oily water, goods destruction, food waste, meat renderings, cooking oil and grease trap waste, plastics, cardboard, metal, glass, mixed paper, construction debris, as well as a large variety of regulated and non-regulated solid, liquid, and gas wastes.

