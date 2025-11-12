Booking Holdings Inc. $BKNG Shares Acquired by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV increased its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Booking were worth $143,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Booking by 400.0% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 5 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank lifted its holdings in Booking by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 6 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BKNG shares. Citigroup reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Mizuho set a $6,000.00 target price on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Booking from $5,500.00 to $6,250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $6,250.00 to $6,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $5,750.00 target price (up previously from $5,077.00) on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Booking currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6,121.23.

Booking Trading Up 1.9%

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $5,050.65 on Wednesday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $4,096.23 and a 52 week high of $5,839.41. The stock has a market cap of $162.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5,289.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5,414.69.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $99.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $95.56 by $3.94. Booking had a negative return on equity of 134.86% and a net margin of 19.37%.The company had revenue of $9.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $83.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Booking has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a $9.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $38.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,516.92, for a total transaction of $5,588,639.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 23,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,237,930.44. The trade was a 4.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,000.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,570,000. The trade was a 11.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,437 shares of company stock valued at $18,460,963. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Stories

