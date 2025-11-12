SPDR Gold Shares $GLD Shares Bought by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 673,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,961 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $205,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. TPG Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. TPG Advisors LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 11,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GLD stock opened at $379.87 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $359.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $325.86. The company has a market capitalization of $137.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.09. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $236.13 and a 52 week high of $403.30.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

