Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Has $8.89 Million Holdings in Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 366,921 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 15,447 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $8,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PFE. Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 20,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its stake in Pfizer by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 267,232 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,478,000 after purchasing an additional 30,471 shares during the period. Kelleher Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 12.0% in the second quarter. Kelleher Financial Advisors now owns 44,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 4,797 shares in the last quarter. denkapparat Operations GmbH boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 12.6% in the second quarter. denkapparat Operations GmbH now owns 33,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 19.1% during the second quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 65,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after buying an additional 10,437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $25.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.75 and a 200-day moving average of $24.41. The firm has a market cap of $144.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.92 and a 12 month high of $27.69.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $16.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.94 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 21.42%. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.150 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Pfizer from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.18.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

