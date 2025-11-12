United Asset Strategies Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company $CLX

United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 20.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,349 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,993 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $4,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Clorox by 69.5% during the second quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 567.6% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clorox in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in Clorox by 239.1% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CLX shares. Bank of America cut their price target on Clorox from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. UBS Group set a $119.00 price target on Clorox and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on Clorox from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $125.69.

In other news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 15,041 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.78, for a total value of $1,861,774.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 54,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,711,475.38. This represents a 21.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CLX opened at $104.99 on Wednesday. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $104.08 and a 1-year high of $171.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $118.92 and a 200 day moving average of $124.26. The company has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.52.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. Clorox had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 377.86%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Clorox has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.950-6.300 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 22nd. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.7%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.86%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

