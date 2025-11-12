Verus Capital Partners LLC Has $772,000 Stake in Target Corporation $TGT

Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,825 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Target by 407.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,970,414 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,666,672,000 after purchasing an additional 12,825,586 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter worth $595,839,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Target by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,370,062 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $560,420,000 after buying an additional 1,406,653 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Target by 7.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,194,231 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $542,020,000 after buying an additional 370,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in Target by 6.0% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,028,486 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $420,413,000 after buying an additional 229,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TGT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a report on Monday. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Target from $102.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Target from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.71.

Target Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $91.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.99. Target Corporation has a 52 week low of $85.36 and a 52 week high of $158.42. The firm has a market cap of $41.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.65 and its 200-day moving average is $96.32.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.84 billion. Target had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 3.72%.Target’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. Target has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.000-9.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Target Corporation will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.0%. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 53.15%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

