Vise Technologies Inc. Invests $2.28 Million in Roblox Corporation $RBLX

Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,276,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 1.9% in the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 6,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Roblox by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in Roblox by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its position in shares of Roblox by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 3,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on RBLX. Barclays raised their price target on Roblox from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Arete Research set a $116.00 price target on shares of Roblox in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $160.00 target price on Roblox in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Macquarie increased their price objective on Roblox from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Roblox in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.41.

RBLX opened at $104.76 on Wednesday. Roblox Corporation has a 52 week low of $47.95 and a 52 week high of $150.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.77. The firm has a market cap of $68.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.26 and a beta of 1.61.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Roblox had a negative net margin of 21.70% and a negative return on equity of 314.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. Roblox has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Roblox Corporation will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Roblox news, insider Matthew D. Kaufman sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.55, for a total transaction of $819,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 278,642 shares in the company, valued at $38,048,565.10. The trade was a 2.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 6,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total transaction of $773,001.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 46,866 shares in the company, valued at $5,516,596.86. The trade was a 12.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 257,520 shares of company stock valued at $31,132,002. 12.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

