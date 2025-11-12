PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,080,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,567 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $460,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 110.7% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 22,514,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,426,000 after purchasing an additional 11,830,891 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $222,710,000. Wit LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 99,898.4% in the 1st quarter. Wit LLC now owns 4,020,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,384,000 after buying an additional 4,016,913 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 48.0% in the first quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 10,411,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,206,000 after buying an additional 3,377,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.6% during the first quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,542,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,370,000 after buying an additional 2,313,204 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $61.73 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.78. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $45.14 and a 1 year high of $61.82. The company has a market capitalization of $183.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.87.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

