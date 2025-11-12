PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP Shares Acquired by United Asset Strategies Inc.

United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. JSF Financial LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 3.8% in the second quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 16,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 19,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $145.08 on Wednesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $127.60 and a one year high of $166.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $145.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $23.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.91 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.58% and a net margin of 7.82%.The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $168.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their target price on PepsiCo from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.95.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

