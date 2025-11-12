FY2026 EPS Forecast for Pembina Pipeline Lifted by Analyst

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL – Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) – Analysts at Raymond James Financial increased their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report released on Sunday, November 9th. Raymond James Financial analyst M. Barth now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.32 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.18. The consensus estimate for Pembina Pipeline’s current full-year earnings is $3.44 per share. Raymond James Financial also issued estimates for Pembina Pipeline’s FY2027 earnings at $3.39 EPS.

PPL has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$59.00 to C$57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$66.00 to C$65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$60.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a C$62.00 price objective on Pembina Pipeline and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$58.55.

PPL traded down C$0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$53.04. The stock had a trading volume of 26,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,281,762. Pembina Pipeline has a 1-year low of C$48.35 and a 1-year high of C$60.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$54.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$52.43. The firm has a market capitalization of C$30.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.66.

Pembina Pipeline is midstream company serving the Canadian and North American ( primarily Bakken) markets with an integrated product portfolio. The firms’ assets include pipelines and gas gathering, as well as assets across fractionation, storage, and propane exports.

