iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA Holdings Lifted by Wealth Alliance LLC

Wealth Alliance LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,160 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 442.2% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 295.9% during the 1st quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 100.7% during the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $89.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.52. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $66.95 and a twelve month high of $87.36. The company has a market capitalization of $152.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

