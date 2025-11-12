Q4 Earnings Forecast for uniQure Issued By Leerink Partnrs

uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs lowered their Q4 2026 EPS estimates for uniQure in a report released on Monday, November 10th. Leerink Partnrs analyst J. Schwartz now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $1.08 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.10. The consensus estimate for uniQure’s current full-year earnings is ($3.75) per share.
uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.53). uniQure had a negative net margin of 1,387.98% and a negative return on equity of 1,010.74%. The company had revenue of $3.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 million.
uniQure Stock Performance
NASDAQ QURE traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $30.56. 322,840 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,222,303. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 9.98 and a current ratio of 9.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.50. uniQure has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $71.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 0.59.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in uniQure in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of uniQure by 509.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in shares of uniQure during the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of uniQure during the 3rd quarter worth $301,000. Finally, NEOS Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in uniQure in the third quarter worth $365,000. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Jack Kaye sold 38,810 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $1,177,495.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 20,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,119.26. This trade represents a 65.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Gut sold 31,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.26, for a total value of $856,890.84. Following the transaction, the director owned 40,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,352.70. The trade was a 43.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 314,560 shares of company stock valued at $12,362,568 in the last quarter. 4.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About uniQure
uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease.
