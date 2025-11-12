Zacks Research Issues Negative Estimate for CFG Earnings

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q2 2027 EPS estimates for shares of Citizens Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 10th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.45 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.46. The consensus estimate for Citizens Financial Group’s current full-year earnings is $3.92 per share.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 14.17%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Raymond James Financial set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.57.

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CFG traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.39. The company had a trading volume of 105,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,692,740. The firm has a market cap of $22.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.16. Citizens Financial Group has a one year low of $32.60 and a one year high of $55.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citizens Financial Group

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 344.8% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 645 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 177.5% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 641 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 16,900.0% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 680 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 891.5% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 585 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 72.4% in the second quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 736 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citizens Financial Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. This is an increase from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 29th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.54%.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

