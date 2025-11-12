Chardan Capital Forecasts Prime Medicine FY2026 Earnings

Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSE:PRME – Free Report) – Analysts at Chardan Capital issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Prime Medicine in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 10th. Chardan Capital analyst G. Livshits forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.80) per share for the year. Chardan Capital currently has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Prime Medicine’s current full-year earnings is ($1.68) per share.

Get Prime Medicine alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PRME. Citigroup dropped their target price on Prime Medicine from $5.00 to $4.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Prime Medicine in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.21.

Prime Medicine Stock Down 1.6%

PRME traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.86. 98,275 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,828,527. The company has a market capitalization of $519.05 million, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 2.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.49. Prime Medicine has a fifty-two week low of $1.11 and a fifty-two week high of $6.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRME. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Prime Medicine during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Freedom Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prime Medicine in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Prime Medicine during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new stake in Prime Medicine in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Prime Medicine during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 70.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Prime Medicine

(Get Free Report)

Prime Medicine, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address the spectrum of diseases by deploying gene editing technology. The company offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Prime Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prime Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.