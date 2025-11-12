Wealth Quarterback LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Corporation $TFC

Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its position in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,492 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,920 shares during the quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 24,774,656 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,019,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,311 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 32.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,140,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $540,723,000 after acquiring an additional 3,188,999 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 21.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,041,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $495,509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158,639 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 0.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,511,639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $391,404,000 after purchasing an additional 89,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 5.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,030,898 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $330,408,000 after purchasing an additional 408,726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Cowen raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Truist Financial from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.59.

Shares of TFC stock opened at $45.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Truist Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $33.56 and a 12-month high of $49.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.74 and its 200 day moving average is $43.26.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Truist Financial has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.91%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

