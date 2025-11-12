Wealth Quarterback LLC Increases Holdings in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,431 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSLA. Chelsea Counsel Co. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 107 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 270.0% during the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC now owns 111 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Glynn Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its stake in Tesla by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 149 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

Tesla stock opened at $439.62 on Wednesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $214.25 and a 1-year high of $488.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 293.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $425.40 and its 200 day moving average is $358.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 5.51%.The company had revenue of $28.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $490.00 to $482.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Melius initiated coverage on Tesla in a report on Monday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $520.00 target price on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Sunday, July 27th. Barclays restated a “negative” rating and set a $350.00 price target (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and eleven have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $391.08.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.38, for a total value of $918,302.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 9,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,473,057.28. This trade represents a 20.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total transaction of $7,275,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 47,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,314,500. This trade represents a 29.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 202,606 shares of company stock worth $75,588,902. Insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

