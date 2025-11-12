iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF $IUSB Stock Holdings Lifted by Wealth Alliance LLC

Wealth Alliance LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 510,224 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of Wealth Alliance LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Wealth Alliance LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $23,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IUSB. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 30.2% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 379.1% during the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Up 0.3%

NASDAQ IUSB opened at $46.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.26. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $44.67 and a 52-week high of $47.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.17.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were issued a $0.1643 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.