Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG Shares Acquired by Wealth Alliance LLC

Wealth Alliance LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,532 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ISRG. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 87,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% during the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 8,828 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,797,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 3.2% in the second quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,362 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter worth $216,000. Finally, STF Management LP grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. STF Management LP now owns 5,426 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $572.17 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $476.01 and its 200 day moving average is $502.00. The stock has a market cap of $205.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.62. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $425.00 and a twelve month high of $616.00.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 28.58%.The company’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, insider Gary S. Guthart sold 29,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.49, for a total transaction of $13,872,306.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 19,827 shares in the company, valued at $9,368,059.23. This trade represents a 59.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Fredrik Widman sold 2,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $1,136,850.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,150. The trade was a 81.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 98,078 shares of company stock worth $51,445,892. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ISRG. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. BTIG Research increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $529.00 to $589.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $600.00 to $630.00 in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $595.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $608.92.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

