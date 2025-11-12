B. Riley Lowers Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) Price Target to $29.00

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 95.02% from the stock’s previous close.

BTDR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research note on Monday, October 20th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Bitdeer Technologies Group from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Bitdeer Technologies Group from $17.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bitdeer Technologies Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

Get Bitdeer Technologies Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on BTDR

Bitdeer Technologies Group Stock Performance

BTDR stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.87. The stock had a trading volume of 700,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,718,932. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a 52 week low of $6.84 and a 52 week high of $27.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 2.28.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($1.06). The business had revenue of $169.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.80 million. Bitdeer Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 115.59% and a negative return on equity of 90.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 173.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bitdeer Technologies Group will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bitdeer Technologies Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BTDR. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group by 7,157.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 7,157 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Institutional investors own 22.25% of the company’s stock.

About Bitdeer Technologies Group

(Get Free Report)

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bitdeer Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitdeer Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.