Celanese (NYSE:CE) Stock Price Expected to Rise, UBS Group Analyst Says

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by analysts at UBS Group from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.15% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Research cut Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Celanese from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Celanese from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Celanese from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Cfra Research raised shares of Celanese to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.78.

Shares of Celanese stock traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $41.13. The company had a trading volume of 44,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,610,481. Celanese has a 52 week low of $35.48 and a 52 week high of $77.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of -2.76, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.98.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.07. Celanese had a positive return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 16.30%.The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Celanese has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.850-1.000 EPS. Research analysts expect that Celanese will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Celanese news, Director Timothy Go acquired 1,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.25 per share, for a total transaction of $48,053.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 4,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,193.75. This trade represents a 30.78% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Celanese by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 34,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Celanese during the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Choreo LLC grew its position in Celanese by 46.6% during the third quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 18,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 5,864 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 406.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 42,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 33,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Celanese by 256.6% during the third quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 20,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 14,589 shares during the period. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

