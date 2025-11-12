Seaport Res Ptn Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for GPI

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Group 1 Automotive in a report issued on Monday, November 10th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst G. Chin now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $9.31 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $10.32. The consensus estimate for Group 1 Automotive’s current full-year earnings is $41.00 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Group 1 Automotive’s FY2026 earnings at $42.54 EPS.
Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $10.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.64 by ($0.19). Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GPI
Group 1 Automotive Stock Performance
NYSE:GPI opened at $379.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.91. Group 1 Automotive has a 1 year low of $355.91 and a 1 year high of $490.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $435.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $436.35.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Group 1 Automotive
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its position in Group 1 Automotive by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Group 1 Automotive by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Group 1 Automotive
In other Group 1 Automotive news, Director Lincoln Pereira sold 7,000 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.34, for a total transaction of $3,285,380.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 82,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,939,731.78. The trade was a 7.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Group 1 Automotive declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 11th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 10.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.
Group 1 Automotive Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is presently 7.00%.
Group 1 Automotive Company Profile
Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Group 1 Automotive
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Occidental Petroleum is a Buy in Q4 2025
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- 3 Beaten-Down Stocks With Rebound Potential This Earnings Season
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Amazon Is One of the Clearest Buys If the Market Dips Again
Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.