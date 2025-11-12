Seaport Res Ptn Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for GPI

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Group 1 Automotive in a report issued on Monday, November 10th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst G. Chin now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $9.31 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $10.32. The consensus estimate for Group 1 Automotive’s current full-year earnings is $41.00 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Group 1 Automotive’s FY2026 earnings at $42.54 EPS.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $10.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.64 by ($0.19). Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $560.00 to $545.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Barclays began coverage on Group 1 Automotive in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $510.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Zacks Research lowered Group 1 Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $435.00 to $410.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Group 1 Automotive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $478.88.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GPI

Group 1 Automotive Stock Performance

NYSE:GPI opened at $379.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.91. Group 1 Automotive has a 1 year low of $355.91 and a 1 year high of $490.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $435.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $436.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Group 1 Automotive

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its position in Group 1 Automotive by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Group 1 Automotive by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Group 1 Automotive

In other Group 1 Automotive news, Director Lincoln Pereira sold 7,000 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.34, for a total transaction of $3,285,380.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 82,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,939,731.78. The trade was a 7.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Group 1 Automotive declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 11th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 10.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Group 1 Automotive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is presently 7.00%.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.