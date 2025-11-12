UBS Group Has Lowered Expectations for Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Stock Price

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $353.00 to $304.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.59% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on RCL. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $372.00 to $362.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 20th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $337.00 to $333.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Friday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $324.64.

Shares of NYSE:RCL traded up $6.45 on Wednesday, hitting $270.00. 57,056 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,390,580. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 1-year low of $164.01 and a 1-year high of $366.50. The company has a market capitalization of $73.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $312.19 and its 200 day moving average is $300.86.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $5.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.68 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 23.33%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.20 earnings per share. Royal Caribbean Cruises has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.580-15.630 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.740-2.790 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 14.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Vagn O. Sorensen sold 10,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.04, for a total value of $3,399,412.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 16,407 shares in the company, valued at $5,414,966.28. This trade represents a 38.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.76, for a total value of $309,936.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 14,234 shares in the company, valued at $4,010,571.84. The trade was a 7.17% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 6.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 27.1% in the second quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 29.1% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.4% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 6.4% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

