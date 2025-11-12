Wedbush Weighs in on AnaptysBio’s Q1 Earnings (NASDAQ:ANAB)

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for AnaptysBio in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 10th. Wedbush analyst M. Fan now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.78) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.88). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for AnaptysBio’s current full-year earnings is ($6.08) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for AnaptysBio’s Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.83) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($1.66) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($0.63) EPS and FY2029 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Get AnaptysBio alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ANAB. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on AnaptysBio from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target (up from $18.00) on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of AnaptysBio from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of AnaptysBio from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on AnaptysBio from $42.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.40.

AnaptysBio Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of AnaptysBio stock opened at $33.56 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.92. The company has a market cap of $929.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 0.16. AnaptysBio has a 1 year low of $12.21 and a 1 year high of $40.96.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $1.58. The firm had revenue of $76.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.83 million. AnaptysBio had a negative net margin of 49.94% and a negative return on equity of 1,101.24%.

Institutional Trading of AnaptysBio

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANAB. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 126.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 950.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in AnaptysBio by 175.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 11,630.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group raised its stake in AnaptysBio by 1,779.9% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 6,373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 6,034 shares in the last quarter.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Rosnilimab, an IgG1 antibody that targets PD-1+ T cells, resulting in their agonism or depletion, broadly impacting pathogenic drivers of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, a non-depleting antibody that binds to the BTLA checkpoint receptor and inhibits activated T cell proliferation; ANB033, a novel anti-CD122 antagonist antibody that targets the shared common beta subunit of the receptors for IL-15 and IL-2; ANB101, a BDCA2 modulator antibody that specifically targets plasmacytoid dendritic cells (pDCs); and Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 development for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AnaptysBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AnaptysBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.