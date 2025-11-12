Roth Capital Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for ANTA

Antalpha Platform Holding Company (NASDAQ:ANTAFree Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital reduced their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Antalpha Platform in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 10th. Roth Capital analyst D. Aftahi now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.17. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Antalpha Platform’s Q3 2026 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on Antalpha Platform in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Antalpha Platform Trading Up 0.4%

Antalpha Platform stock opened at $11.58 on Wednesday. Antalpha Platform has a 1-year low of $10.19 and a 1-year high of $27.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.91.

Antalpha Platform (NASDAQ:ANTAGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $21.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.18 million. Antalpha Platform has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS.

Institutional Trading of Antalpha Platform

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Antalpha Platform in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Antalpha Platform during the second quarter worth about $143,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Antalpha Platform in the third quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, Connective Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Antalpha Platform during the second quarter valued at approximately $248,000.

Antalpha Platform Company Profile

Antalpha provides financing, technology and risk management solutions to the digital asset industry. As the primary lending partner for Bitmain, we are a provider of supply chain financing solutions to institutional and corporate participants in the Bitcoin mining industry, offering loans secured by Bitcoin and Bitcoin mining machines.

