Royal Bank Of Canada Lowers Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Price Target to $22.00

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $22.00 price objective on Acadia Healthcare in a report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.82.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Stock Performance

ACHC stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.99. The stock had a trading volume of 53,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,360,292. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.75. Acadia Healthcare has a 52 week low of $17.13 and a 52 week high of $47.08.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $851.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $852.43 million. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Acadia Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.350-2.450 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 676.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 54.8% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Acadia Healthcare by 11,218.2% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 501.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 105.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.