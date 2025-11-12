What is Northland Capmk’s Estimate for DocGo Q3 Earnings?

DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Free Report) – Research analysts at Northland Capmk reduced their Q3 2026 earnings estimates for DocGo in a report issued on Monday, November 10th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Latimore now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.03. The consensus estimate for DocGo’s current full-year earnings is $0.25 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for DocGo’s Q4 2026 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on DCGO. Zacks Research raised shares of DocGo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of DocGo in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of DocGo in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.21.

DocGo Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of DCGO stock opened at $1.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $107.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 0.93. DocGo has a 52-week low of $0.97 and a 52-week high of $5.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.31 and its 200 day moving average is $1.49.

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $70.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.96 million. DocGo had a negative net margin of 14.02% and a negative return on equity of 8.80%. DocGo has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Institutional Trading of DocGo

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in DocGo by 12.0% during the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 77,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 8,279 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in DocGo in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in DocGo by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 85,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 13,505 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in DocGo by 2,613.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 21,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 21,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in DocGo in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.44% of the company’s stock.

About DocGo

DocGo Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

