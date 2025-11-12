Otsuka (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:OTSKY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.39 and traded as low as $26.62. Otsuka shares last traded at $26.74, with a volume of 39,329 shares changing hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Zacks Research upgraded Otsuka from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
Check Out Our Latest Report on OTSKY
Otsuka Trading Down 1.1%
Otsuka Company Profile
Otsuka Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, consumer products, and other businesses worldwide. The company develops pharmaceutical products in the fields of psychiatry, neurology, oncology, cardiovascular and renal system, digestive system, ophthalmology, and diagnostics, as well as intravenous solutions and medical devices.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Otsuka
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Occidental Petroleum is a Buy in Q4 2025
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- 3 Beaten-Down Stocks With Rebound Potential This Earnings Season
- Growth Investing: Should You Adopt This Investing Strategy in 2022?
- Amazon Is One of the Clearest Buys If the Market Dips Again
Receive News & Ratings for Otsuka Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otsuka and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.