Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.30 and traded as low as $39.7101. Air Liquide shares last traded at $39.78, with a volume of 118,894 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AIQUY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Air Liquide from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Air Liquide in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Air Liquide alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Air Liquide

Air Liquide Stock Up 0.5%

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.30 and its 200-day moving average is $40.87.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Corient IA LLC bought a new stake in Air Liquide during the 1st quarter worth about $757,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Air Liquide by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,686,000 after buying an additional 9,055 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in shares of Air Liquide during the second quarter valued at $208,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in Air Liquide by 10.5% in the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 31,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Air Liquide by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the period. 0.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Air Liquide

(Get Free Report)

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for the industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in Gas & Services, Engineering & Construction, and Global Markets & Technologies segments. The Gas & Services segment comprises large industries business, which offers gas and energy solutions including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide, as well as operates cogeneration plants to supply steam and electricity to metals, chemicals, refining, and energy industries; and industrial merchant business line provides industrial gases, equipment, hardgoods, and associated services to materials and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and craftsmen and retail sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Air Liquide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Liquide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.