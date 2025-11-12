51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.91 and traded as low as $44.80. 51Talk Online Education Group shares last traded at $45.4250, with a volume of 100 shares.

51Talk Online Education Group Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.91 and its 200-day moving average is $34.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.16 and a beta of 0.27.

51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 51Talk Online Education Group

About 51Talk Online Education Group

An institutional investor recently raised its position in 51Talk Online Education Group stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of 51Talk Online Education Group ( NYSE:COE Free Report ) by 74.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,802 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,150 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.65% of 51Talk Online Education Group worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

51Talk Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China, the Philippines, and internationally. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English and Chinese lessons.

