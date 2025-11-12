Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.14 and traded as low as $3.66. Clearside Biomedical shares last traded at $3.80, with a volume of 31,429 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CLSD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered Clearside Biomedical from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 18th. Chardan Capital downgraded shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Jones Trading lowered shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut Clearside Biomedical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

Get Clearside Biomedical alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on CLSD

Clearside Biomedical Trading Up 0.7%

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clearside Biomedical

The company has a market cap of $20.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.05.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Clearside Biomedical stock. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 23,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.45% of Clearside Biomedical as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 18.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Clearside Biomedical

(Get Free Report)

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. It offers XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of uveitis macular edema. It also develops CLS-AX, an axitinib injectable suspension for suprachoroidal injection, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat wet AMD.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clearside Biomedical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearside Biomedical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.