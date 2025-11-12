Touchstar (LON:TST) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Touchstar plc (LON:TST – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 77.83 and traded as low as GBX 76. Touchstar shares last traded at GBX 83.20, with a volume of 3,024 shares.

Touchstar Trading Up 3.4%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of £6.65 million, a P/E ratio of 199.04 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 77.83 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 83.69.

Touchstar (LON:TST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 16th. The company reported GBX (0.96) earnings per share for the quarter. Touchstar had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 8.71%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Touchstar plc will post 11.3882863 earnings per share for the current year.

About Touchstar

TouchStar Technologies Ltd has been supplying turnkey data collection and mobile computing solutions for industrial and commercial applications since 1982.

Global leaders such as Coca Cola Enterprises, Wincanton Logistics, Ford Motor Company, GSK, Tata Steel, Calor Gas and Certas have benefited from a highly professional approach to project fulfilment.

Our solutions are always ‘fit for purpose’ and supported & maintained for decades, preserving and future-proofing your initial capital investment.

