Caffyns (LON:CFYN) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Caffyns plc (LON:CFYN – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 491.20 and traded as low as GBX 450. Caffyns shares last traded at GBX 450, with a volume of 688 shares trading hands.

Caffyns Stock Down 5.3%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.75, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of £12.27 million, a P/E ratio of 70.31 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 491.20 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 477.53.

About Caffyns

(Get Free Report)

Caffyns plc operates as a motor vehicle retailer in the south-east of the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of new and used cars; and sells tires, oil, parts, and accessories, as well as provides aftersales, maintenance, and other services. It provides products of various brands, such as Audi, CUPRA, Lotus, MG, SEAT, Skoda, Vauxhall, Volkswagen and Volvo.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Caffyns Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caffyns and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.