Fold (NASDAQ:FLD) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Fold (NASDAQ:FLD – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $7.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.20 million.

Fold Trading Up 2.6%

FLD opened at $3.17 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.63 and its 200-day moving average is $4.04. The company has a market cap of $148.32 million, a P/E ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 0.16. Fold has a 1-year low of $2.51 and a 1-year high of $14.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FLD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Fold in a research report on Monday, July 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Fold in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Fold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fold

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Fold during the second quarter worth $445,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fold in the second quarter worth $749,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fold by 650.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,775,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,920 shares during the period. 56.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fold Company Profile

FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets operating in the clean/renewable energy, water sustainability, agricultural technology, shared economy software, and mobility sectors.

