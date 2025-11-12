4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.01, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.40 million. 4D Molecular Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 174,314.17% and a negative return on equity of 44.78%.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FDMT opened at $11.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $521.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 2.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.15. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.23 and a fifty-two week high of $12.34.

Insider Buying and Selling at 4D Molecular Therapeutics

In other news, insider Scott Bizily sold 2,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $32,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 3,594 shares in the company, valued at $43,128. This represents a 42.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 9,128 shares of company stock worth $92,100 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of 4D Molecular Therapeutics

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FDMT. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Rangeley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 11.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 100.3% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 12,516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

FDMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised 4D Molecular Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Chardan Capital boosted their target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.70.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Company Profile

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform in the Netherland and the United States. The company develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas for ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology.

