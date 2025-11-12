Intuit Inc. $INTU Stake Boosted by Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd.

Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. lifted its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 32.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,770 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the quarter. Intuit comprises about 3.4% of Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $28,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Intuit by 161.5% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 111.8% during the second quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 36 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 270.0% during the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 37 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Vista Cima Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intuit in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 1,566.7% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on INTU shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $850.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Intuit from $770.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $725.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $791.82.

Intuit Trading Up 0.2%

INTU stock opened at $654.32 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $668.23 and its 200 day moving average is $706.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $532.65 and a 12 month high of $813.70. The company has a market capitalization of $182.43 billion, a PE ratio of 47.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.25.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 20.55%.Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. Intuit has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.120 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th were given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 9th. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Scott D. Cook sold 529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.99, for a total transaction of $351,779.71. Following the sale, the director owned 6,162,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,098,032,129.53. This trade represents a 0.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $677.06, for a total transaction of $792,160.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $876,792.70. This represents a 47.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 2,407 shares of company stock valued at $1,614,913 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

