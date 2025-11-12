Wealth Alliance LLC Has $2.23 Million Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc $PNC

Wealth Alliance LLC raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,965,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,673,217,000 after purchasing an additional 248,252 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,807,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $844,967,000 after buying an additional 24,588 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,818,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $495,336,000 after buying an additional 830,440 shares during the period. Amundi increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 2,186,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $352,592,000 after buying an additional 944,731 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,931,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,477,000 after acquiring an additional 45,500 shares during the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.97, for a total value of $201,927.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 27,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,110,824.95. The trade was a 3.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Duane Thomas sold 1,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.57, for a total transaction of $183,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 5,802 shares in the company, valued at $1,065,073.14. The trade was a 14.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 2,151 shares of company stock worth $400,092 over the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $184.76 on Wednesday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc has a twelve month low of $145.12 and a twelve month high of $216.26. The stock has a market cap of $72.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $192.93 and its 200-day moving average is $187.71.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 19.30%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.49 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 14th were paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on PNC. Piper Sandler upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $211.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, October 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $224.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Cfra Research raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.47.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

