United Asset Strategies Inc. Has $12.14 Million Position in Starbucks Corporation $SBUX

United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its position in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 132,450 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,320 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $12,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SBUX. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,170 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 1.4% during the second quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 8,293 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 1.9% in the second quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 6,132 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Ted Buchan & Co increased its stake in Starbucks by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Ted Buchan & Co now owns 8,066 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. lifted its position in Starbucks by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. now owns 3,561 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a $94.00 price target on Starbucks and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Zacks Research raised shares of Starbucks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Dbs Bank cut Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.50.

Starbucks Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $86.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $98.23 billion, a PE ratio of 52.70, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.02. Starbucks Corporation has a 12-month low of $75.50 and a 12-month high of $117.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.56.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $9.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.41 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 4.99% and a negative return on equity of 31.84%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 151.22%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

