Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $244.52 Million Stake in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,600,812 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,819 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 0.6% of Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $244,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,369,188,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1,382.0% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,030,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825,626 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 159.6% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,159,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,327,000 after buying an additional 2,557,388 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $401,420,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,903,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,803,042,000 after buying an additional 2,129,612 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Johnson Rice set a $190.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company set a $212.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $209.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total value of $10,041,108.51. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 178,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,652,491.53. This represents a 24.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $193.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $184.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.31. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $140.68 and a twelve month high of $194.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $466.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.38.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 32.73%. The business had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.19%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

