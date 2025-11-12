Wealth Alliance LLC Has $3.87 Million Stock Position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF $JAAA

Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 76,182 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,062 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $3,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JAAA. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 63.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 1,000.0% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA JAAA opened at $50.62 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.64. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 1-year low of $49.65 and a 1-year high of $51.05.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

