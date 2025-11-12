Chubb Limited $CB Shares Bought by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 211,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,086 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $61,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Modern Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 6.2% during the first quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 14.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 71,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,655,000 after acquiring an additional 8,828 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 764.7% during the second quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 633.6% during the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 8,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,470,000 after buying an additional 7,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 120.9% during the 1st quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 10,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,080,000 after purchasing an additional 5,582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CB. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $283.00 target price (down from $335.00) on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Chubb from $292.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $277.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Chubb from $312.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chubb has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $307.79.

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 23,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.00, for a total transaction of $6,659,138.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 90,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,458,600. The trade was a 20.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

CB opened at $292.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $279.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $280.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $252.16 and a 12-month high of $306.91.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $7.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.51 by $1.98. The firm had revenue of $14.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.95 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th were given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 16.19%.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

