Tobam Has $196,000 Stock Position in Amphenol Corporation $APH

Tobam trimmed its stake in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 37.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,984 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,213 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,146 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its holdings in Amphenol by 0.8% during the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 13,386 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. EWA LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 2.3% in the second quarter. EWA LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Coign Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amphenol by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Coign Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,561 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 0.5% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 22,896 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 199,848 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.43, for a total transaction of $22,069,214.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 125,695 shares in the company, valued at $13,880,498.85. This represents a 61.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Luc Walter sold 365,118 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.65, for a total value of $49,163,138.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 433,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,403,360.30. The trade was a 45.70% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 1,125,042 shares of company stock worth $142,789,956 over the last ninety days. 1.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amphenol Price Performance

Amphenol stock opened at $143.49 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.30. Amphenol Corporation has a one year low of $56.45 and a one year high of $144.37. The company has a market capitalization of $175.64 billion, a PE ratio of 47.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.14. Amphenol had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 18.22%.The company had revenue of $6.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. Amphenol has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.260-3.280 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.890-0.910 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. This is an increase from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on APH shares. Robert W. Baird set a $139.00 price objective on Amphenol and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $154.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Amphenol from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Amphenol from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Amphenol in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.77.

Amphenol Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

