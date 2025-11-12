Vise Technologies Inc. Makes New Investment in Marathon Petroleum Corporation $MPC

Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,167,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter worth about $232,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 21,579 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,584,000 after purchasing an additional 8,346 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 2,293 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,952 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 0.3% in the second quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 21,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $199.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $188.59 and a 200-day moving average of $173.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. Marathon Petroleum Corporation has a 12 month low of $115.10 and a 12 month high of $201.72.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.01. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The business had revenue of $34.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.06 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Corporation will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. This is an increase from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 19th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 38.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MPC shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $184.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $214.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.00.

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

In other news, insider Molly R. Benson sold 10,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $1,773,277.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 28,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,678,100. The trade was a 27.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

