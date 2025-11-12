Geode Capital Management LLC Has $3.40 Billion Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,381,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,038,376 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 2.06% of Charles Schwab worth $3,399,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 380.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 24,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 19,195 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 4.3% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 26,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 9.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 27,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 58.1% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 4,965 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 5.6% during the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

NYSE:SCHW opened at $96.05 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.02. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 1-year low of $65.88 and a 1-year high of $99.59.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 35.93% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.29%.

Charles Schwab announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 24th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SCHW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.45.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Charles Schwab

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 3,205 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.33, for a total value of $299,122.65. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 34,778 shares in the company, valued at $3,245,830.74. The trade was a 8.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 50,016 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $4,851,552.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 65,866 shares of company stock worth $6,370,897 in the last ninety days. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Charles Schwab

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.