Alphabet Inc. $GOOG Shares Sold by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 25.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,357 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,583 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. IFS Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 400.0% in the second quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Robbins Farley increased its holdings in Alphabet by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 160 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. WestEnd Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Fairman Group LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 121.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fairman Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.80, for a total transaction of $32,681.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 18,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,253,567.20. This represents a 0.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 954 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.33, for a total transaction of $269,342.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 14,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,098,584.61. This trade represents a 6.17% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 221,796 shares of company stock worth $53,983,001 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James Financial set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Alphabet from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $324.81.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $291.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.66 and a twelve month high of $292.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $254.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.64.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $102.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.90 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 36.08% and a net margin of 32.23%.Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 8th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 8th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.28%.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

