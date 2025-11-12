American Tower Corporation $AMT Shares Sold by Renasant Bank

Renasant Bank reduced its position in shares of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Renasant Bank’s holdings in American Tower were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMT. Focus Financial Network Inc. lifted its position in American Tower by 9.1% during the second quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 2,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,706,000. Stack Financial Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,020,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 321,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,094,000 after acquiring an additional 110,671 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 126.0% in the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 97,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,215,000 after acquiring an additional 54,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at American Tower

In other American Tower news, Director Eugene F. Reilly acquired 5,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $178.99 per share, for a total transaction of $994,110.46. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 5,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,018,274.11. This trade represents a 4,114.07% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower Price Performance

Shares of AMT stock opened at $184.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.06. The company has a market capitalization of $86.57 billion, a PE ratio of 29.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.85. American Tower Corporation has a twelve month low of $172.51 and a twelve month high of $234.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 28.11% and a return on equity of 28.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. American Tower has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.600-10.720 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower Corporation will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $220.00 price objective on American Tower and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of American Tower in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. HSBC dropped their price target on American Tower from $235.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on American Tower from $250.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Tower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.11.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

