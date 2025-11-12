American Tower Corporation $AMT Holdings Boosted by Tobam

Tobam raised its stake in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 148.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 16,219 shares during the quarter. American Tower makes up approximately 2.4% of Tobam’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Tobam’s holdings in American Tower were worth $6,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 113.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 8.0% during the first quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in American Tower by 8.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 16,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on AMT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Argus set a $210.00 price objective on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on American Tower from $270.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price objective on American Tower from $235.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.11.

AMT opened at $184.88 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $189.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.95. American Tower Corporation has a 12 month low of $172.51 and a 12 month high of $234.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.85.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.14. American Tower had a return on equity of 28.79% and a net margin of 28.11%.The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. American Tower has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.600-10.720 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that American Tower Corporation will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.63%.

In other news, Director Eugene F. Reilly bought 5,554 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $178.99 per share, for a total transaction of $994,110.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 5,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,018,274.11. This trade represents a 4,114.07% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

