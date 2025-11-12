Geode Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in American Tower Corporation $AMT

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,104,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 123,453 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.80% of American Tower worth $2,885,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Accredited Investors Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 5.2% during the second quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 1,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Tobam boosted its stake in American Tower by 148.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 27,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,004,000 after purchasing an additional 16,219 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC grew its position in American Tower by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 5,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $16,269,000. Finally, National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 6.0% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,209,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,413,000 after buying an additional 68,627 shares during the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AMT opened at $184.88 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $189.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.06. American Tower Corporation has a 1-year low of $172.51 and a 1-year high of $234.33. The firm has a market cap of $86.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 28.79% and a net margin of 28.11%.American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. American Tower has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.600-10.720 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that American Tower Corporation will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 108.63%.

In other news, Director Eugene F. Reilly acquired 5,554 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $178.99 per share, for a total transaction of $994,110.46. Following the acquisition, the director owned 5,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,018,274.11. This represents a 4,114.07% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMT. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on American Tower from $270.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Wall Street Zen raised American Tower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, October 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on American Tower from $250.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. HSBC cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $235.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Argus set a $210.00 price objective on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.11.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

