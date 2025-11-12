Milestone Resources Group Ltd Cuts Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW

Milestone Resources Group Ltd cut its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 395,785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,235 shares during the quarter. Sherwin-Williams makes up about 7.1% of Milestone Resources Group Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Milestone Resources Group Ltd’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $135,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHW. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter valued at about $367,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 11,517 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,022,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,620 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 901 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Shares of SHW opened at $344.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $344.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $349.22. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $308.84 and a twelve month high of $400.42. The firm has a market cap of $85.50 billion, a PE ratio of 33.65, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.15. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 66.75%. The company had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sherwin-Williams has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.250-11.450 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.82, for a total value of $224,611.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 17,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,609,992.04. This trade represents a 3.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SHW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $378.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $405.00 to $391.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company set a $410.00 price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $405.00 target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $390.87.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Further Reading

