M&G PLC Has $23.12 Million Position in The Kroger Co. $KR

M&G PLC decreased its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 321,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,145 shares during the period. M&G PLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $23,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KR. National Pension Service grew its position in shares of Kroger by 0.6% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,347,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,671,000 after purchasing an additional 7,609 shares during the last quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Kroger by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC now owns 5,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in Kroger in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,066,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Kroger by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 36,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Kroger by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kroger Trading Up 0.9%

NYSE KR opened at $65.05 on Wednesday. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $57.08 and a twelve month high of $74.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.66 and its 200 day moving average is $68.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $43.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.55.

Kroger Announces Dividend

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 11th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $33.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.08 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 32.62%. Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Kroger has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.700-4.800 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Roth Mkm raised shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price (down from $82.00) on shares of Kroger in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Roth Capital upgraded Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Kroger from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.50.

Kroger Profile



The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Stories

