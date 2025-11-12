Geode Capital Management LLC Has $6.75 Billion Stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,704,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,723,603 shares during the quarter. Palantir Technologies accounts for about 0.5% of Geode Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 2.11% of Palantir Technologies worth $6,748,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 0.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,553,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,310,000 after buying an additional 64,973 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,543,888,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,746,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,843,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998,716 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,180,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,205,000 after buying an additional 4,221,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,614,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,055,000 after buying an additional 571,544 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $155.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Wedbush set a $200.00 price objective on Palantir Technologies and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.45.

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $190.96 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.63. The stock has a market cap of $453.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 454.68, a P/E/G ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 2.63. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.53 and a 12-month high of $207.52.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 28.11% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.8% on a year-over-year basis. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.55, for a total value of $4,786,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 702,786 shares in the company, valued at $112,129,506.30. This trade represents a 4.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 81,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.47, for a total value of $12,512,070.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 431,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,602,675.43. This trade represents a 15.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,527,750 shares of company stock worth $234,463,896. 12.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

